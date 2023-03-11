Governor seeks Chinese investment in various sectors

LAHORE:A delegation led by Allen Geng, General Manager Sales of Chinese company Yingli Solar, called on Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, at Governor’s House here, Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that China is a time tested and trusted friend of Pakistan who had supported Pakistan in every difficult time. He said that China played a key role in bringing Pakistan out of the worst energy crisis in 2013.

The governor appreciated the Chinese company for shifting the President's House on solar energy in 2013. He also invited the Chinese company to work on the plan of installing solar system at Governor's House. He said that there were vast opportunities for investment in various sectors in Pakistan. He said that the use of solar energy was the need of the hour to tackle energy crisis, and environmental pollution.

The governor said that Pakistan-China Economic Corridor is a game changer for the economic and social development of the region. He said that it was unfortunate that work on this important project of economic and social development was stalled during the previous government. However, that the government is determined to take forward the CPEC project again in an effective manner.

Minister, Iranian envoy discuss bilateral trade: On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer visited the Iranian Consulate along with a delegation. The delegation included Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, Secretary Agriculture, Special Secretary Agriculture, Commissioner Lahore and CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Jalal Hasan.

Provincial Minister of Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer and the delegation met Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahed Far. During the meeting, bilateral trade relations and provision of relief in Ramazan was discussed.

The minister said that the Punjab government had prepared a comprehensive plan to provide relief to the people during the month of Ramazan. The Punjab government want to import essential items from Iran to provide people on proper prices, the minister added. Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahed Far said that they were ready for all kinds of support to provide relief to their Muslim brothers during Ramazan. “We are keen to import meat from Punjab and for this purpose the support of the Punjab government is required,” he said. PBIT CEO Jalal Hasan said that Punjab Investment Board would play its effective role in trade with Iran.