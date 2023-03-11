KDA officials booked for injuring two AEC cops

In a violent incident that took place at an office of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) at the Civic Centre on Friday afternoon, a station house officer and a constable of the Anti-Encroachment Cell (AEC) and others were injured.

New Town police said that responding to information, a team rushed to the office and found disturbance. They called in an additional force and managed to control the situation. Police investigations showed that a meeting was planned by KDA Additional Director Shahzad Ahmed at his office on Friday afternoon for an anti-encroachment operation and SHO Sub-Inspector Ahmed and others were called by him.

The meeting had to plan a grand operation, expected to be launched next week, against encroachers in blocks 6, 9 and 10 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar. During the proceedings, an argument took place and blows were exchanged. However, later the situation was brought under control.

New Town SHO Saud Khan said they had registered an FIR on a complaint from SHO Ahmed, who alleged that he and his team were attacked by the KDA staff at their office and he and a constable were injured. SHO Khan said no arrest had been made. KDA Director General Muhammad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and suspended Additional Director Shahzad Ahmed.

The suspension order reads, “With the approval of the competent authority viz DG KDA, the additional director Shahzad Ahmed presently working as Project Director (Surjani Town) in addition charge of additional director (Estate & Enforcement) KDA is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and directives to report to Secretariate KDA.”

KDA staffers later protested over the incident and threatened to shut the Civic Centre on Monday. They claimed that during the brawl KDA staffers Mohammad Shahzad and Shakeel Ahmed were injured.