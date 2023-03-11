Upgrade and update

Pakistan is facing numerous challenges such as poverty, illiteracy, unemployment and economic instability. Modern education can help in overcoming these challenges by providing individuals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world. It can help in building a knowledgeable and innovative workforce, improve the economy, and increase the standard of living.

The education system must be updated and aligned with the needs of the 21st century to keep pace with the advancements in technology and science. A modern education system is required to equip students with the skills they need to compete in the global market, while also addressing the needs of the local community. To achieve this, it is necessary to invest in education, create an environment that encourages learning, and ensure that students are exposed to the latest educational techniques and methodologies.

Mohsin Imtiaz

Karachi