This refers to the letter ‘Smuggling crisis’ (March 9, 2023) by Shahryar Khan Baseer. Both our eastern and western borders are heavily guarded but smuggling has been taking place without any hindrance over the years.

The western border is further fortified through fencing. Despite these constraints, massive smuggling of goods and currency are taking place. Are the authorities ignorant or incapable of stopping it? There is also a widely held, though mostly unproven, perception that the authorities are complicit in the smuggling, given its sheer scale.

Huma Arif

Karachi