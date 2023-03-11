Politics first?

This refers to the news report ‘25pc GST imposed on ‘luxury’ items’ (March 9, 2023). One fails to understand the economic justification for allowing the import of luxury goods while the country faces a dollar shortage. The rich can afford to pay the higher cost as price is not an issue for them. Imposition of GST is thus not going to suppress the demand for foreign brands and compress the import bill.

This latest move may be a case of preferring political expediency over economic prudency. The general perception is that the powerful import based traders are the support base of the PML-N-led government and each backs the other. Squandering borrowed dollars on non-essential imports is a grave misstep when the country is on the edge of bankruptcy.

Arif Majeed

Karachi