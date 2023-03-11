Pollution has become a major environmental problem worldwide. It is an invisible killer that is slowly poisoning the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the soil we use for agriculture. It is high time we take steps to reduce pollution and save our planet from its deadly effects.
The solution to the problem of pollution lies in adopting a sustainable lifestyle. We must reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and instead promote the use of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. Governments must take strict action against industries and transportation companies that contribute to pollution. They should invest in the development of green technologies and encourage citizens to use public transportation. Individuals can also play a significant role in reducing pollution. We must make small changes in our daily routine, such as using energy-efficient light bulbs, reducing plastic usage and properly disposing of our waste.
Altaf Assa
Turbat
