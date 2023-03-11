A calm mind

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With so many distractions and responsibilities, it’s no wonder that many of us feel stressed and overwhelmed on a regular basis. However, there is a simple practice that can help us find some peace and clarity amidst the chaos: mindfulness.
Mindfulness is the practice of being present and fully engaged in the moment, without judgment or distraction. It involves paying attention to your thoughts, feelings, and physical sensations, and accepting them as they are, without trying to change or fix them. By practising mindfulness regularly, one can develop a greater sense of self-awareness, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve their overall well-being.
Hasaan Memon
Karachi
