Overcoming floods

Pakistan has always been a flood-prone country but the scale and severity of the floods in recent years have been unprecedented. These floods have caused widespread devastation, loss of countless lives, displacement of people, and significant damage to infrastructure and agriculture, leading to economic collapse.
We need to invest in disaster management and preparedness to mitigate the impact of floods. In addition, the government needs to focus on long-term solutions, including investing in infrastructure and agriculture to increase the country’s production capacity and attract foreign investment.
Babar Shahzad
Lahore
