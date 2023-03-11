 
Saturday March 11, 2023
Not so simple

March 11, 2023

It is completely wrong to think that our economic woes are largely the responsibility of the current or previous government. It has taken Pakistan decades to reach these conditions.

We have to understand that problems build up over the years and are systemic and structural in nature. Hence, they will take years to solve and require more than just removing one government or the other.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi