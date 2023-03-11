Driven to murder

The country’s desperate economic situation is now compelling inhabitants to take the most extreme steps. Reports have been circulating on social media of a couple in Lahore that poisoned their two children and then themselves as they were unable to pay their bills and were facing eviction from their home. And there was the incident in Karachi a few months back where a man killed his family and then attempted suicide after an argument with his wife over his inability to earn. These incidents are a sign of the unbearable strain many of our people are under and we will see more like them as the crisis continues. While it is easy to put all the blame and direct all our demands at the government, we too must take some responsibility. Landlords in particular should give their tenants longer grace periods and rent relief in light of the financial difficulties the people are going through.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi