Elections, anyone?

The Pakistani citizen has become lost in the haze of uncertainty that has swept across the country. The desperate economic situation of the nation is a key factor, but the political instability is equally a cause for concern. In the first place, despite the Supreme Court order that all divisions of government cooperate with the Election Commission of Pakistan in organizing elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab within the constitutionally mandated period, there appears to be a reluctance to go ahead with this. The interior and finance ministries have informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that they will not be able to extend security and funds to the constitutional body for holding elections in Punjab and KP. According to reports, the ECP requires at least Rs65 billion to hold general elections across Pakistan; out of this, Rs20 billion will be required for elections in Punjab and KP. President Alvi had announced April 30 as the election date for Punjab after consulting with the ECP, which will reportedly reconvene the meeting regarding election security in Punjab and KP next week.

With the finance and interior ministries’ reluctance regarding the elections, there are fresh concerns that elections in both provinces might get delayed. But legal observers have said that the SC verdict binds the ministries too and they will have to extend financial and security support to the ECP. There is a bit of a divide in this as there are also other legal experts who are of the opinion that the SC verdict only applies on the ECP and not on the ministries and that if the ministries have a legitimate reason – like not having enough money or not being able to provide security – the ECP cannot force the federal government or the security institutions to conduct the elections on time. That said, there is more than enough merit in fears expressed by politicians and political analysts that this delay will set a wrong precedent, and elections must be held per what the constitution says. It is fair to ask what happens when next time elections are announced and whoever is in power gives the same excuse? Does this mean that elections can be delayed by any sitting government or caretaker setup by giving such reasons? Even if these reasons are legitimate, this has the potential to create issues for future elections. If these reasons are legitimate, then some way has to be found to work together on this. The government should take the PTI on board, and either build a consensus with them on the date of elections or ask them to return to the National Assembly and pass a constitutional amendment that separate elections cannot be held. At the moment, as per the constitution, there is no bar in holding provincial and general elections separately – which means denying elections is inherently going against the spirit of the constitution.

Essentially, what is happening right now is only an exercise in futility. All it has done has created even more political uncertainty – no one sure if elections will take place or not and if so, when. It is quite unfortunate that elections have become so controversial when this is election year. If politicians don’t realize that such controversies can lead to undemocratic consequences, then they have only themselves to blame. This issue must be resolved before it is too late. Already, all manner of musings have been doing the rounds the past few months regarding a ‘technocratic setup’ – a handy crutch for many in the country. This limbo must be left behind.