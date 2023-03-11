‘Exports to boost FX reserves’

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) chief Zubair Motiwala on Friday said the country needed to increase its exports to bridge a trade gap and boost up the foreign exchange reserves.

He was speaking to a three-day textile that began at Karachi Expo Center, with more than 400 foreign delegates participating to showcase their brands. The event was attended by diplomats from friendly countries and foreign delegates, including representatives from China, Turkey, Indonesia, and other countries supporting Pakistan.

Urging to increase exports, TDAP chief and also chairman of Businessmen Group noted that appreciation of the dollar was detrimental to the country's economy and that the high-interest rate of 20 percent was unfavourable for businesses.

He also commented on the improvement of issues related to opening letters of credit and shipping companies providing relief for demurrage and detention during these testing times.

The 24th Textile Asia Exhibition, which showcases local and foreign brands, has attracted over 400 foreign delegates and 550 local and foreign brands. The six halls of the Karachi Expo Center are housing 778 stalls. Delegates from China, Turkey, Belarus, Iran, Germany, Korea, UAE, Taiwan, Japan, and the Netherlands are participating, along with their respective brands showcasing their products.

Speaking at the inauguration, president of Ecommerce Gateway, Uzair Nizam, expressed hope that the number of visitors at the event would surpass last year's figure.