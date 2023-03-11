Gold drops Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200/tola on Friday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs197,500/tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs172 to Rs169,324.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $15 to $1,834/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,120/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,817.55.