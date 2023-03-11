Rupee gains on dollar supply

KARACHI: The rupee closed higher against the dollar on Friday as a result of better supplies and a rise in Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, traders said.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 280.77 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 282.30. The local unit rose 1.53 rupees or 0.54 percent on a day-on-day basis.

The domestic currency gained 1.50 rupees to finish at 283 against the dollar in the open market.

Traders said the dollar supply on the market improved as a result of increasing exports and remittance inflows, which helped the rupee gain ground.

“Pakistani expatriate workers were urged to transfer money home via official routes due to the weakened rupee. The rates for banking channels are improving,” said a trader. The increase in the forex reserves also boosted investor sentiment.

The central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $487 million to $4.301 billion as of March 3.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) attributed a $500 million commercial loan disbursement from China to the increase in foreign exchange reserves.