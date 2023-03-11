Reforms or pleasing businessmen?

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president has rightly pointed out that the salvation of our economy lies in pro-business reforms, but the question is are businessmen prepared to own real pro-business reforms?

By reforms businessmen mean concessions, subsidies and protection. They do not propose transparent measures that provide a level playing field to all.

By subsidising exports, we benefit consumers in importing countries. By allowing rampant under-invoicing, we transfer jobs to the countries from where goods are imported.

Highly under-invoiced imports mean that the local industries producing similar products close down and we lose jobs at home and create jobs for other countries. By asking for protection from imports for industries that we commission in Pakistan, we exploit our consumers by jacking up prices just below the level of protection that they get.

This is not business. There should be no protection to local industries so that investors produce only those projects where they can compete globally.

Imports of similar items must not be banned or overly taxed. Because competition would ensure that the quality of products is not compromised.

This will give the producers a chance to explore the global market. Tyre industry is an example in this regard. Its local production has been curtailed because of smuggling and under-invoicing.

Still we export motor cycle tyres to numerous countries, including those in Europe. The reason is that the industry produces tyres at globally competitive rates. Only smuggling and under-invoicing has curtailed the domestic market for local tyre manufacturers.

Real reforms would mean full documentation of the economy, level playing field to all, and elimination of sector specific subsidies. Strict adherence to quality standards set by the authorities and power to the Federal Board of Revenue to conduct raids on shops would be part of those reforms.

Whenever these measures are imposed, the first trade body to protest would be the FPCCI along with other chambers of the country. What Pakistani businessmen consider pro-business policies are in fact concessions and subsidies doled out to the businesses.

We have reached the current stage because the state ignored reforms. It pampered special groups and by overlooking their violations of rules facilitated them in forming cartels or operating as monopolies. In such circumstances, small businesses are unable to scale up because the entrenched mafias deny them entry.

The most important reform that is needed in this country is documentation of the economy from street vendors to shops, services, and industry. Each economic transaction must leave a money trail as happens in all flourishing societies.

In Pakistan, businesses are not prepared to ask for a copy of computerised identity cards of the buyers on purchase of any item exceeding Rs50,000.

The buyer would show little hesitation in providing these details, but the seller would stand fully exposed as it would document its sales.

Trade and industry particularly the chambers oppose documentation tooth and nail. No meaningful transparent reform has been instituted in Pakistan on demand of businessmen. India moved ahead because its businessmen asked for global standard economic reforms.

It is unfortunate that the businesses and state actors are partners in crime. Businesses do not want to document their transactions, and the revenue collector sees chances of bribes vanishing if transparency prevails in money deals.

Currently, there are some genuine issues that the government is unable to address because of foreign exchange scarcity. Government had the choice of either saving Pakistan from sovereign default or continuing with liberal imports to run industries.

If that had been allowed, we would have defaulted four months back. The default was averted at the expense of businesses that could rise again like the industrialisation after independence.