Envoy invites business community to invest in Bangladesh

KARACHI: Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh S. M. Mahbubul Alam on Friday stressed to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, and invited Karachi’s business community to invest in 100 special economic zones (SEZs) being built in Bangladesh.

Exchanging views at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the commissioner asked the business community to send a business delegation to Bangladesh to explore trade and investment opportunities.

“Bangladesh offers all the required facilities and infrastructure along with special incentives to foreign investors,” he said.

The envoy informed that 100 SEZs were being established all over Bangladesh with an aim of promoting investment and accelerating economic growth through increased and diversified industrialisation, employment, production, and exports.

“We have a lot of potential to work together so we must make collective efforts for the economic prosperity of the two brotherly countries,” he added. The deputy HC further stated that Bangladesh and Pakistan had been enjoying excellent economic relations which expanded with the passage of time.

“When Bangladesh came to existence, it had zero foreign reserves and most of the food items were being imported but now the country holds impressive foreign reserves of $48 billion and it was not importing any food items as all the food stuff for the population was being produced locally within the country and we have become self-sufficient”, he said, adding that under Vision 2041, Bangladesh intends to become a developed and smart nation.

Mahbubul Alam informed that foreign investors from Japan, China, India and South Korea had already established production units in Bangladesh, hence, “Pakistani business community must also come forward to benefit from the situation.”

Commenting on concerns expressed over delays in issuance of visas, he said they [Bangladesh] try their best to issue visas to the members of business community at the earliest, however, delays faced by any individual were purely due to procedures which had to be adhered. “Anyone desiring to do business with Bangladesh is issued business visa on top priority.”

Earlier, KCCI president Mohammed Tariq Yousuf stated that in spite of enormous trade potential between the two countries, the trade volume was below its potential as during six months of current fiscal year, Pakistan’s exports to Bangladesh were stagnant at around $480 million, as compared to $483 million last year.

“The negotiations on Pak-Bangladesh free trade agreement (FTA) launched in 2003 have not concluded even after 19 years, which require special attention from both sides as this FTA would certainly give boost to the existing trade volume between the two brotherly countries,” Yousuf said.

He further stressed that the tariff reductions and elimination of non-tariff barriers (NTBs) should be pursued gradually to put forward the negotiations amicably towards the logical end for the mutual economic benefit of both countries.

“To enhance business activities and economic relationships, visa regime should be relaxed for travelling to foster cooperation, trade, and people-to-people contact between the two countries."

The possibility of a direct shipping line also needed to be explored to promote bilateral trade, and both countries must improve air and maritime linkages for boosting trade and strengthening economic development, he stated.

Yousuf was of the view that the Bangladeshi businessmen could also look into the possibility of undertaking joint ventures in various potential sectors, such as agriculture, food processing, textile, real estate, cement, energy and IT sectors etc.

“Bangladesh should also look into Pakistan’s Blue economy, having tremendous potential at the coastal belt from Karachi to Gwadar, which offers huge opportunities for ports and harbors, marine transportation, fisheries, extraction of hydrocarbons, seabed minerals, value-added port logistics, shipbuilding, fish processing and eco-tourism,” KCCI chief said.

KCCI senior vice president Touseef Ahmed, chairman of its diplomatic missions and embassies liaison subcommittee Zia ul Arfeen, and KCCI managing committee members were also present on the occasion.