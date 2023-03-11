Remittances inch up 5pc to $2bn in Feb

KARACHI: Remittances from Pakistani expatriate workers rose 5 percent month-on-month to $2 billion in February, the central bank data showed on Friday, as rupee depreciation encouraged migrants to send their money through legal banking channels.

However, remittances fell 9.5 percent year-on-year in February. Remittances stood at $2.19 billion in February 2022.

During the eight months of the current fiscal year, the country received $18 billion in remittances, which is a 10.8 percent decrease from the same period last year.

Inflows during February were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($454.6 million), the United Arab Emirates ($324.0 million), the United Kingdom ($317.0 million) and the United States of America ($219.4 million), according to figures from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Analysts noted a favourable monthly trend in remittances, which increased despite fewer working days in February. These inflows showed a slight improvement after the cash-strapped government removed an artificial cap on the exchange rate in late January to unlock a stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“Remittances recovered due to banking/official channels’ rates getting better. Pakistan wouldn’t have lost this precious forex earlier if rates were more market-driven,” said Khurram Schehzad, the CEO of Alpha Beta Core.

The growth in remittances was slowed down by the usage of hawala and hundi, which offered better rates than the official rates. However, following the removal of the currency cap, the spread between the interbank, open, and grey markets narrowed, which encouraged Pakistani expats to transfer money home through authorised means.

Remittances are an important source of foreign exchange for Pakistan that has seen exports slowed and external financing dried due to delays in the IMF programme.

The rupee has lost around 21.6 percent of its value against the dollar since January 26.

Analysts anticipate that as the holy month of Ramazan gets underway this month, remittances will continue to improve. The start of Ramazan and the Eid festivals trigger a surge in remittances from Pakistanis living abroad.

The country is struggling with a severe balance of payments crisis and soaring inflation. Investors are becoming more concerned about a potential default as the country’s forex reserves continue to deplete. The foreign reserves held by the SBP stand at $4.3 billion, enough to cover less than one month of imports. The IMF’s bailout for Pakistan is anxiously awaited by the world, but delays are mounting with no end in sight. Pakistan is starting to feel the pressure as the negotiations have been going on for more than a month.

Pakistan’s latest delay is thought to have resulted from its request for assurances from its lending nations, particularly China, which has lent Pakistan close to $30 billion.