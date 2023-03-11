Stocks extend gains on buying in third-tier shares

Stocks closed higher on Friday with third-tier stocks leading the bourse, as investors hoped for a resumption of the IMF programme with a staff-level agreement in next few days, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 208.33 points or 0.50 percent to 41,793.87 points, against 41,585.54 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,902.02 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,585.54 points.

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the KSE 100 Index traded in the positive zone during the trading session to close at the 41,794 level (up by 0.50 percent).

“This positivity in the market can be attributed to Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar stating that the staff-level agreement with the IMF would be struck in the next few days,” he said.

KSE-30 index, however, decreased by 111.11 points or 0.71 percent to 15,551.73 points compared with 15,662.84 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 43 million shares to 272.742 million shares from 229.088 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs6.770 billion from Rs7.431 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.383 trillion from Rs6.367 trillion.

Out of 329 companies active in the session, 222 closed in green, 86 in red and 21 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed higher amid higher trades on speculations after FM assurance on Pakistan very close to signing SLA with IMF and surge in FX reserves to $4.3 billion.”

He added that reports on $1.98 billion remittances in Feb ‘23 surging by 4.9 percent month on month and likely lenders' assurance to IMF on foreign debt played a catalyst role in the bullish close.

A major contribution to the index came from SYS, EFERT, AKBL, MCB and MEBL, as they cumulatively attributed 110 points to the index. On the flip side HUBC, BAHL, PPL, BAFL and POL lost value to weigh down on the index by -355 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Rafhan Maize, which rose by Rs534 to Rs8,249 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which increased by Rs48 to Rs1,835 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs1,317.55 to Rs18,210 per share, followed by Ismail Ind, which decreased by Rs18.23 to Rs460.10 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a positive session was recorded at the PSX to end the business week. “The market opened in the green as bulls took over the index and proceeded to make an intraday high of 316.48 points on the back of expectations to reach a much-awaited staff-level agreement with the IMF soon,” it reported.

The index maintained the bullish momentum as Pak rupee gained strength against the US dollar giving the investors a confidence boost as a result of which substantial volumes were observed across the board with third tier stocks leading the volume board.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (+70.8 points), fertilizer (+36.0 points), technology & communication (+35.3 points), inv. banks / inv. cos. / securities cos. (+16.8 points), and textile composite (+14.7 points).

Fauji Foods Ltd remained the volume leader with 24.362 million shares which increased by 58 paisas to Rs5.70 per share. It was followed by Telecard Limited with 23.362 million shares, which rose by 39 paisas to Rs8.03 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, TPL Properties, Ghani Glo Hol, Pak Elektron, Cnergyico PK, GhaniGlobalGlass, Silk Bank Ltd and Maple Leaf.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 66.590 million shares from 54.352 million shares.