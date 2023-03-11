Govt plans to borrow Rs6.970tr domestic debt in March-May

KARACHI: The government is set to borrow Rs6.970 trillion through treasury bills and bonds in March-May to meet its high financing needs.

The majority of the planned borrowing for the months of March through May would be done through Market Treasury Bills with maturities of three, six, and twelve months. The government will raise Rs5.500 trillion via short-term paper auctions, according to an auction calendar issued by the central bank on Friday.

Between, March and May, T-bills worth Rs5.497 trillion will mature.

The sale of Pakistan Investment Bonds with fixed and floating rates will allow the government to borrow Rs1.020 trillion. The government intends to raise Rs90 billion through the sale of fixed-rate Sukuk and Rs360 billion through the auction of Ijara Sukuk with variable rental rates.

The government is unable to raise budgetary borrowing directly from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Moreover, foreign funding has also dried up in absence of the IMF programme. The revenue shortfall and excessive spending requirements forced the government to increase borrowings from domestic sources.

Pakistan’s public debt increased 15 percent to Rs55 trillion in the seven months of the current fiscal year. At the end of January, the domestic debt jumped by 25 percent year-on-year to Rs34.255 trillion. The government’s domestic debt rose by 10.36 percent to Rs34.2 trillion in July-January FY2023. The center borrows funds from commercial banks at higher rates. The cut-off yields on treasury bills, in an auction held on Wednesday, climbed to 21 percent after the SBP delivered a larger-than-expected 300 basis points rate hike to squash surging inflation.

Analysts said the T-bill yields jumped as investors saw the chances of further interest rate hike by the central bank at its upcoming monetary policy review to be held on April 4, 2023. Last week, the SBP hiked the policy rate to 20 percent, highest in the country’s history. The interest payments on the domestic debt will go up because of a significant hike in the policy rate. The cost of the government's debt service will increase as a result.