Private sector lending to SMEs remains only 7pc: CCP

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) held a seminar in connection with International Women’s Day to discuss the crucial role of Small & Medium Enterprises in the economy with a special focus on the contributions and challenges of women entrepreneurs.

The seminar was attended by the representatives of small businesses, chambers of commerce & industry, commercial counselors of foreign embassies in Pakistan, women-led SMEs, and regulators.

Addressing the seminar, Chairperson CCP Rahat Kaunain Hassan explained that the choice of SMEs as the seminar's theme was due to their impact and estimated contribution of up to 40 percent of GDP in the economy and being one of the key components of CCP’s strategic vision for 2020-2023. She emphasized the need to promote women's economic empowerment for transforming the economic landscape.

According to a CCP report based on the survey of 50 financial institutions, only 30 institutions lend to the SME sector. Among these 30 FIs, the lending is skewed towards medium enterprises and only two were able to achieve the indicative lending targets set by SBP in the sector. The SBP prepared National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) in 2015, in which, the SME sector was identified as a priority sector and the target set for SME lending was 17 percent of private sector financing, to achieve by 2020.

However, the SME lending was only 5.40 percent of the private sector lending in September 2022, and over the last 5 years the lending has remained between 6-7 percent. The report also emphasizes the need for an SME Act, an effective SME banking network with focused SME desks, as well as redefining SMEs to include micro-enterprises with distinct thresholds as per global standards.