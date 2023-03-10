One killed, 3 injured in Harnai IED blast

QUETTA: One person was killed while three others were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, said a police spokesman on Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Saleem, died on the spot. The incident occurred when a water tanker hit an IED planted by an unknown person at the Hazara dam area of Harnai. The injured including Abdul Bari, Mohammad Jan and Naseebullah were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.
