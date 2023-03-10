Embezzlement of motorway funds: Nausheroferoze deputy commissioner sacked

KARACHI: The Establishment Division has dismissed from service Deputy Commissioner Nausheroferoze on allegations of embezzling Rs three billion meant to acquire land for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

Disciplinary proceedings against Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) group officer Tashfeen Alam, DC Nausheroferoze, were initiated for alleged embezzlement of billions of rupees in motorway land acquisition funds in terms of Rule 7 (f) read with rule 4(3) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency And Discipline) Rules 2020.

Two Deputy Commissioners of Nausheroferoze and Matiari Tashfeen Alam and Adnan Rasheed were declared as major accused in the fraud case. Alam was awarded a major penalty while the proceedings against Adnan Rasheed are in the final stage. Tashfeen Alam was declared a fugitive after he fled the country in November but Adnan Rasheed was arrested by Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment. In December last, Tashfeen Alam was also declared a proclaimed offender by the Special Banking Court, Karachi.

Alam was declared as the main accused in the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) mega fraud case for embezzling nearly three billion rupees in two separate cases registered by the FIA and Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment. The FIA arrested three officers of Sindh Bank as well as the brother-in-law of former DC and claimed to have also recovered his laptop and other material including USBs.

Former DC Matiari Adnan Rasheed was arrested on Nov 17, 2022, on allegations of embezzling Rs2.14 billion and is being held at Nara Jail, Hyderabad. The Establishment Division’s inquiry against him is in the final stages and in the last week Inquiry Officer Muhammad Hanif Channa recorded his statement in jail.