Green Climate Fund to help Pakistan access climate finance: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) welcomed a delegation from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to discuss potential areas of cooperation between the two entities, and to enhance Pakistan’s capacity to address climate change and access climate finance.

The GCF team will conduct various meetings and workshops with concerned stakeholders. The Federal Minister of Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, acknowledged the GCF’s assistance to Pakistan and said “this visit is a significant step towards building capacity and mobilizing resources to mitigate the impacts of climate change in our country. It will help us to address the challenges related to access to climate finance and develop project proposals that align with the Fund’s rules and procedures.” Senator Rehman emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to working with international partners, like the GCF, to combat climate change and promote sustainable development in Pakistan.

The GCF mission led by Carolina Fuentes, Director of the Country Programming Division is joined by Anupa Lamichhane, Amgad Elmahdi, andHyejin Lee. They met with the officials at MoCC and concerned departments were also invited to participate in the discussions. The visit provides an opportunity for fruitful collaboration and technical assistance towards addressing the challenges faced by Pakistan in accessing climate finance and developing sustainable projects.

The GCF team will conduct a workshop to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to develop project proposals aligned with the Fund’s rules and procedures and mobilize finance from public and private sources. It will focus on the accreditation process for the fund and project development. In addition to this, the mission will have meetings with UN agencies and DAEs to discuss their pipeline projects and provide necessary technical assistance.

GCF has been instrumental in supporting Pakistan’s environmental initiatives, with a current portfolio valued at US$135 million. To date, GCF has successfully funded four projects totalling US$0.9 million, while actively supporting a number of ongoing projects aimed at promoting sustainability and resilience across the country.