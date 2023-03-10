‘KSA, Japan ties bound by rich traditions’

ISLAMABAD: As a royal tradition every newly appointed Japanese crown prince visits the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as his first foreign destination. This was highlighted by Saudi Press attaché in Pakistan Dr Naif Alotaibi on his Twitter account.

Saudi Press attaché in Pakistan Dr Naif Alotaibi shared a video on his Twitter account on Thursday, in which, it was explained why it was mandatory for any Japanese crown prince to pay his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting the significance of the historic announcement made by King of Japan, the Saudi press attaché said, “Loyalty is the mark of kings and great men.” Dr Naif Alotaibi recalled that the United Kingdom arranged a big gathering for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953, which was attended by the head of the states, kings and crown princes, including Saudi Prince Fahd and Japanese crown prince.

On that occasion, the Saudi prince noted that the Japanese crown prince was sitting behind him. As a gesture of goodwill, he vacated his seat for the Japanese crown prince. The courteous act of Prince Fahd was admired by the King of Japan who issued a decree that every crown prince must visit Saudi Arabia as his first international trip. Since then, it has become a tradition for every new crown prince of Japan to visit Saudi Arabia as his first international destination.