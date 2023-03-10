‘Pakistan, UAE keen to boost trade’

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi has said that the leadership of Pakistan and UAE is keen to boost the bilateral trade volume which has enormous potential to grow.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday at the minister’s office, he maintained Pakistan and UAE have religious, historical and durable relations which need to be resilient through enhancement of bilateral trade.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar highlighted that there was a huge potential for cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable energy, agricultural, textile, meat of bovine animals, petroleum oils and hospitality sectors.

The minister reminded that the trade volume between two countries stood at $10 billion in FY-2022, including $1.3 billion Pakistan’s export to the UAE and $8.6 billion import.