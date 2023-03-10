Alarming rise in women suffering from heart diseases in Pakistan: cardiologists

ISLAMABAD: The incidence of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is alarmingly on the rise among women in Pakistan and now more and more women are coming up with heart issues due to physical inactivity, obesity, diabetes and emotional stress, senior cardiologists warned on Thursday.

“We have been observing the rising burden of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) among Pakistani women for quite some time and recently we performed open heart bypass surgery on a girl as young as 18. Now Pakistani women are getting diagnosed for CAD after 45 years of age when the hormonal shield that prevents them from cardiac issues wears off”, Dr Mahrukh Zahoor, a leading cardiac surgeon associated with Maroof International Hospital Islamabad said.

Talking to newsmen in connection with Women’s Heart Health Month, which is observed in February every year, Dr Mahrukh maintained that the incidence of coronary artery disease among women was now similar to men in Pakistan. “Earlier suspicion of cardiac disease in women was very low so fewer women were diagnosed with heart issues but now as more and more women are joining the executive positions and becoming, judges, generals, executives and professors, the incidence of heart disease is also on the rise among them”, she said and added that now an equal number of women were undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or open heart bypass surgery like men.

According to her, physical inactivity, hypertension, poor dietary habits and more fatty food consumption, obesity, and diabetes in addition to stress and depression were some of the major causes of coronary artery disease and advised women to adopt a healthy lifestyle, become physically active, consume healthy food and take care of health, by all means, to avoid having heart attacks at an early age.

Head of Cardiology at the Maroof International Hospital, Dr Omer Idris Mufti said that cardiovascular disease (CVD) was the leading cause of death in Pakistan where 12 people were dying every hour due to myocardial infarction (MI) or heart attacks, adding that according to World Health Organization (WHO), CVD was resulting in at least 240,000 deaths annually in Pakistan.

“Around 30 percent of all the deaths in Pakistan happen due to cardiovascular disease. The leading risk factors for cardiovascular disease in Pakistan are smoking, physical inactivity, being obese or overweight, poor diet, high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia, all of which are reversible”, Dr Mufti said and asked people having all these risk factors to modify their lifestyles in addition to routine check-ups.

He also confirmed that now younger women were being more diagnosed with cardiovascular disease due to the western lifestyle as well as the rising incidence of smoking and advised obese women who also have diabetes and high blood pressure and other risk factors to get their medical check-ups after regular intervals to avoid ending up in the emergency room of any cardiac care facility due to heart attack or stroke.

The Medical Director of the hospital Dr Mir Abdul Waheed said they were providing a full spectrum of cardiology services to the people in the capital, adding that they were not only treating adults with cardiac health issues but their pediatric cardiology team including interventional cardiologists were also treating hundreds of patients with congenital heart health issues.

On the occasion, Dr Mahim Akmal Malik, a pediatric cardiac surgeon at Maroof International said one in 10,000 children are born with different heart defects in Pakistan, of which 80 percent are curable and can continue to live a healthy life but unfortunately due to lack of awareness among parents and lack of facilities, many of such children die without any treatment.

Several other experts including Drf. Imran Ghani, Dr Habib Ahmed Khan, Dr Noman Izhar, Haroon Naseer and Rubina Afzal also spoke and highlighted the heart health issues facing Pakistanis.’