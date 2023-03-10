MDA DG orders quick disposal of pending cases to facilitate public

KARACHI: Malir Development Authority Director General Abdul Rasheed Solangi has directed all MDA officers to maintain punctuality, ensure quick disposal of all pending matters and issues, and provide easy access to the public while resolving their issues.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting with MDA officers in his office on Thursday. The meeting was attended by the directors of finance, land, estate, recoveries, planning and engineering and administration, besides incharges of the schemes of Taisar Town, New Malir Hoisting Scheme and Shah Lateef Town.

Solangi directed the officers concerned to ensure immediate removal of encroachments from the MDA’s lands, contact the deputy commissioner and the anti-encroachment director in this regard and submit weekly reports to him.

He remarked that the recovery process may be accelerated and infrastructure facilities ensured in all housing schemes. The MDA DG gave his vision to establish new low-cost housing schemes for the poorest of the poor of Sindh, and a new state-of-the-art industrial zone may also be established. Also, a new scheme for women artisans may be established to ensure economic empowerment of women, he suggested and directed the officials to work hard and strengthen their authority while serving the people of the province efficiently.