Call for one-window system for victims of rights violations

KARACHI: Participants of a panel discussion on Thursday stressed the need to establish a one-window system at government level across the country to provide justice to the victims of human rights violations.

The discussion titled ‘Role of Human Rights in Social Inclusion and Empowerment of Women’ was organised by the Sindh Human Rights Department in collaboration with the Sindh Madressatul Islam University.

The panellists included actor Ayub Khosa, transgender rights activist Kami Sid, Marvi Awan and human rights activist Iqbal Detho. The discussion was moderated by the human rights department’s Treaty Implementation Cell Executive Coordinator Jameel Hussain Junejo.

Khosa said that there are often problems in providing justice in cases of human rights violations due to a lack of coordination among government departments and institutions.He said the world has become digitised but we still cannot access even basic information, adding that if a citizen wants to know the number of schools in a union council and the number of children studying there, even today this information will be unavailable online.

“Thanks to modern technology, government services can now be provided to Pakistani citizens through a one-window operation like in other countries of the world,” he added.Detho said the Sindh government is far ahead of other provincial governments in terms of legislation on human rights, adding that Sindh is the only province in the country where the minimum age for marriage is 18 years.

He claimed that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had introduced the Child Marriage Bill in 1928 and suggested that the minimum age for marriage be fixed as 21 years.He said that due to the non-provision of government services under the one-window system, victims of injustices have to suffer. “The affected person has to approach more than one department and institution separately to get justice.”

Sid said that there is still a lot of work to be done in terms of spreading awareness in society regarding human rights, adding that in our society most of the affected people are not aware of their rights.

Marvi stressed that women should get the right to movement and the right to decision. Other panellists appreciated the steps taken by the human rights department to spread awareness about human rights in society, especially among the youth.They said that the observance of human rights begins with complete awareness about them. Students present on the occasion asked the panellists questions during the programme.