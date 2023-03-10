Walk arranged in Wana to encourage literacy

WANA: Students from various educational institutions an s well as government officers, tribal elders, local political leaders and people belonging to different schools of thought participated in a campaign launched on Thursday for promoting education in the tribal district with a slogan “Every child in school”.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Scores of people, most of them workers of various public sector departments, protested on Thursday...
PESHAWAR: A colourful function was held to mark the International Women’s Day besides launching books and organising...
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Advisor for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prof Dr Abid Jameel visited the Institute of Kidney Disease,...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq on Thursday inaugurated computer-based...
PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar has started cleaning the Hazarkhwani canal branch at Yakatoot, in...
PESHAWAR: The Lady Health Workers on Thursday staged a protest at Jinnah Park to demand the release of...