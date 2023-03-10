 
Friday March 10, 2023
Walk arranged in Wana to encourage literacy

By Our Correspondent
March 10, 2023

WANA: Students from various educational institutions an s well as government officers, tribal elders, local political leaders and people belonging to different schools of thought participated in a campaign launched on Thursday for promoting education in the tribal district with a slogan “Every child in school”.