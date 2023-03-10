KP Police to submit report on out-of-turn promotions

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are in the final stage to prepare an implementation report to submit to the apex court regarding out-of-turn promotions that were awarded during the last many years.

An official confirmed that work had been finalised on the lists of officers and juniors who were given out-of-turn promotions in the past years.

The KP Police are to submit a report to the apex court before March 16. The Supreme Court of Pakistan in a suo moto case had directed the force to submit a report regarding the implementation of the verdict before the next hearing after the KP Police sought six weeks’ time.

The implementation has been done in other provinces after the court termed the practice unlawful.

A source said that along with hundreds of other cops, a number of acting superintendents of police (SPs), deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and inspectors are to be reverted to the lower ranks once they are deprived of their out-of-turn promotions.

Some of these officers have already served in key positions, including the district police officers as well as SPs in different wings. Once the policy is implemented, many are likely to be placed junior even to their subordinates.

The implementation will also create more positions for the junior cops who are to be elevated to fill the vacated positions.

A number of those given speedy promotions have approached various forums in the past months, saying several of these cops were duly rewarded as per the law for topping the respective courses, becoming the cadet or exhibiting bravery during their service.

There are many policemen who were recruited as constables and are now posted as DSPs and SPs. They were given promotions after they either topped respective courses or performed well in one or many incidents against hardened criminals and terrorists.

On the other hand, the officers affected by the speedy and out-of-turn promotions claimed that many cops availed the opportunity of becoming a cadet many times while the rules say this can happen only once in

the first training after recruitment.

In many cases, the rival groups claimed, the practice was also misused to give favours to the “blue-eyed” subordinates.

In 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared all out-of-turn promotions in the Police Department void.

In Sindh, 879 police officers who had gotten out-of-turn promotions were reverted in one go a few years ago.