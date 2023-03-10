Realtors election

Islamabad: It is a victory for Islamabad Realtors, Progressive Etihad Group, after the declaration of fake notification as void regarding the elections of Realtors Association, said Islamabad Real Estate Agents candidate for president Atif Jameel Butt, says a press release.

In his statement, he, in a message to Islamabad Estate Agents, said that all those who stood with the right to choose their true leadership deserve congratulations.

The court has invalidated the fake notification issued by the Election Commission on 22 December 2022.

Real estate agents of Islamabad be ready, very soon the new date for the elections will be announced, he said, after which they would be able to choose their real leadership. Atif Jameel Butt specially thanked Rana Iftikhar and Wajid Mughal and others in the legal team, for their hard work and full attention for winning the victory.