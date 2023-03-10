Sustainable development stressed for economic stability

Islamabad: China’s emphasis on economic stability, high-quality growth and sustainable development is a ray of hope for many countries, including Pakistan and other BRI countries, in this time of geopolitical uncertainty.

“China’s economy is staging a steady recovery, with marked improvement in consumer demand, market distribution, industrial production and business expectations, and this momentum can help partner countries like Pakistan to explore new avenues of cooperation for further growth, especially in the manufacturing sector,” said Prof. Dr. Hassan Duad Butt, former project director of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He stated that China’s rapid economic recovery after a decisive victory against COVID-19 is of immense importance for the world in general, in an interview with China Economic Net. The GDP growth target, along with other economic development goals set by the Chinese government, promises sufficient economic activity and stability through the continuity of policies. Hassan quoted the words of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that “should be carried out in a more coordinated way to create synergy for high-quality development,” which is an indication of the government’s confidence in the strong growth momentum by remaining the factory of the world setting higher economic indicators compared with last year.