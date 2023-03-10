Govt sets strategic recovery goals for flood-hit people

Islamabad: The federal government has set five strategic recovery objectives to rehabilitate the flood-affected people till the end of this year.

According to the official data, the strategic recovery objectives included an inclusive and resilient recovery through a ‘Whole of Pakistan’ approach, leading to sustainable development for the people and country; restoration of jobs and livelihoods; recovery and reconstruction of critical assets, services, and infrastructure; strengthening governance and stakeholder capacity for reconstruction, especially communities; and people-centred socioeconomic recovery. The government will pursue a participatory and inclusive approach, bringing together civil society, government, the private sector, academia, think tanks, and the international community around a common vision.

The diaspora will also be critical considering their role in remittances and long-term foreign direct investments. Stakeholder engagement will also be given special focus to inform the scope, design, institutional arrangements, and a monitoring and accountability framework for a comprehensive resilient recovery programme. An official has said “Overall damages are estimated at Rs3.2 trillion, equivalent to 4.8 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The agriculture sector and industry sector each incurred one-quarter of the total damages, while the services sector accounted for nearly half of the total damages.”

“Strong domestic demand, coupled with low productivity growth, high world commodity prices, and the global economic slowdown, contributed to severe external imbalances,” he said. The official said, “Despite the passage of many months, the prevalence of standing water, lack of safe drinking water, and limited access to sanitation and hygiene services are contributing to a rise in waterborne illnesses and further loss of lives in many flood-hit areas.” “We have prepared strategic recovery objectives to ensure the institutional reforms and investments go beyond business as usual and build systemic resilience,” he said.