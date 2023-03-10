Girls encouraged pursuing careers in STEAM fields

Islamabad: In honour of International Women's Day, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, visited the STEM Makerspace established in collaboration with Robotmea at Islamabad Model School for Girls G-6/1-3 Islamabad.

The Makerspace is part of the Knowledge Economy Initiative, a PSDP-funded project sponsored by the Ministry and executed by the Federal Directorate of Education.

During his visit, Minister Hussain emphasized the importance of investing in emerging technological fields and encouraging girls to pursue careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) fields. He commended the FDE and its team, girls, and teachers for their hard work in showcasing their skills through innovative robotics projects.

The STEM Teaching pilot project is currently running successfully in 30 schools in the FDE, providing equal opportunities to both male and female students to pursue and thrive in STEAM careers. The initiative aims to ensure a diverse and talented STEAM workforce and prevent biases in these fields.

The Secretary of Education, Mr. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, and Director General of FDE welcomed Minister Hussain, while the Director of Planning, Inam Jahangir, and Director of Academics, Ms. Riffat Jabeen, along with their team, briefed him about the project. Minister Hussain's visit to the STEM Makerspace and his encouragement to girls to pursue careers in STEAM fields is a commendable effort towards building a more inclusive and diverse future for Pakistan's workforce.