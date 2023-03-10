LAHORE: Punjab University's Department of Digital Media in collaboration with National Press Trust (NPT) organised a short film competition, ‘Jano, Parkho, Phir Phelao’ here on Thursday.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhter presided the event while among the special guests were Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, Sohail Warraich, and Munir Ahmed Khan, Chairman of the National Press Trust. According to a press release during his address, Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar complimented the Department of Digital Media and NPT for their efforts and emphasised the need to address fake news. He stressed that students should equip themselves with the latest technology if they are to excel in their fields. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami stated that the internet has become a propaganda machine, and fake news needed to be dealt with with iron fists. Islam also prohibits dissemination of information without verification, he added.

Sohail Warraich praised the effort of the students and organisers, and how academia and industry were coming together and working for the betterment of society. Munir Ahmed Khan stressed the importance of educating and training youth to deal with the issue of disinformation and fake news. In addition, he explained the advantages and disadvantages of digital/social media. During her welcome address, Prof Dr Savera Shami said this competition was designed to raise awareness among students about the impact of fake news on society. The competition was a part of the Media Literacy Project, where 10 videos were selected from various Media Studies departments across Pakistan for screening.