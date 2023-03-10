LAHORE: The Little Art and The Tinkers’ Collective have announced the second edition of Makers’ Mela tomorrow (Saturday) at Aangun Centre for Learning and Culture. The event from 2-9pm promises to be a celebration of creativity, community, and fun for all ages.
The Makers’ Mela Spring Edition will feature a variety of stalls, carefully curated by creative entrepreneurs, showcasing their artistic talents through jewellery, handmade crafts, and art. Food stalls will also be there, offering a wide range of delicious treats.
