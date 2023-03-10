World Kidney Day observed

LAHORE: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center commemorated World Kidney Day by organising a walk to highlight the importance of kidney awareness among the masses on Thursday.

PKLI Medical Director Dr Mobin was the guest of honour. Dr Adil Manzoor, Chairman Nephrology PKLI, and Dr Nauman Zafar, Consultant Urology, told the participants about diabetes, kidney diseases, and their preventions.