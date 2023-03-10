Approval of HBWs Act 2023 celebrated

LAHORE: Women home-based workers celebrated the approval of long-awaited Punjab HBWs Act 2023.

Many events were held in the City to mark Women’s Day. There was a convention of home-based workers, ‘Voice for Justice’ held a conference on gender-based violence and minorities, there was a women’s mushaira and an exhibition of women’s paintings at Alhamra Art Centre and an event on this occasion by Dept of Woman Ombudsperson at Alhamra. All of them raised voice for women’s rights, laws that give them protection, highlighted milestones, while art exhibition and poetry presented the world through women’s eyes.

The convention appreciated Punjab government and specifically Labour and Human Resource department for bringing informal labour in the formal labour workforce and enacting legislation on domestic workers in 2019 and now home-based worker in 2023. Voice for Justice demanded the government amend the Child Marriage Restraint Act to ensure that the minimum marriageable age is set at 18 years for both boys and girls, and that marriage with minor children is declared null and void.