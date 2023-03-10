Timely completion of uplift projects ordered

LAHORE: A meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhatta to review the progress on the development projects of the department.

A briefing was given to the secretary industry regarding approval of ongoing scheme of the department. Ehsan Bhatta said that all institutions should ensure the timely completion of their ongoing development projects. Any kind of negligence in the completion of development projects will not be tolerated, he concluded.

MoU signed: Punjab University Faculty of Information Technology (FIT) has signed an MoU with the Knowledge Streams University Alliance for supporting the development of IT professionals.

According to the MoU, the two organisations pledged to work together to design, develop, and deliver cutting-edge IT training programs that meet the needs of the industry. The partnership aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the IT industry and bridge the skills gap that exists in the market. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both the organisations.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar appreciated the programmes of Knowledge Streams to bridge the university-industry divide, under the leadership of its CEO Dr Sohail Naqvi. Dean Faculty of Information Technology Dr Shahzad Sarwar, Adviser Knowledge Streams Dr Naveed Malik, faculty members and others were also present in the event.

Poster contest: National College of Arts (NCA) organised a poster-making competition among its students on the topic of climate changes.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister, on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, inaugurated the exhibition. She appreciated the creative posters by the students of the Design Department and said that plantation was indispensable to deal with the challenges of climate change. NCA Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Murtaza Jafari said that a campaign had been initiated to make NCA green. Shaza Fatima Khawaja along with Prof Dr Murtaza Jafari also started a plantation drive by planting saplings.