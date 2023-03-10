UHE okays academic programmes, students’ migration policy

LAHORE: The Academic Council of the University of Home Economics (UHE) has approved a number of new academic degree and certificate programs as well as migration & transfer policy for students.

While chairing the 8th meeting of the Academic Council, UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said that the new academic programmes and changes in nomenclature of academic degrees would attract more students for getting admission in university. The meeting was attended by members of the Academic Council, Registrar Shujaat Qureshi, Director Academics Tahir Ilyas and Director QEC Ahmed Faraz.

Some of the new programmes are MPhil Sociology, MS Organisational Psychology, MS Clinical Psychology, BS Computer Science, and a certificate course in Data Journalism. The UHE Academic Council also approved the members of the Board of Studies of various programmes, semester system guidelines, entrance from ADP to BS and existing from BS to ADP.

Under the migration & transfer policy, the Academic Council decided that UHE may grant admission on migration basis after fulfilling the admission eligibility criteria by the students of HEC recognised institutions. The student will be bound to provide No Objection Certificate, No Disciplinary Action certificate from the previous institution. On getting admission on the migration basis, the student will not be entitled to any scholarship/medal/merit position and hostel accommodation.