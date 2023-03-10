Expat seeks protection of life, property

LAHORE: An oversees Pakistani has appealed to the Prime Minister and Punjab CM to protect his investment in Pakistan as he is facing life threats from the land grabbers who are already occupying his precious piece of land in Lahore.

Saqib Jalal Uddin, a UK national said this while holding a press conference at the Lahore Press Club Thursday. He said that land grabbers had illegally occupied his land at Model Town, with the support of a political party. He alleged that one Iftikhar Uddin killed his mother and aunt to deprive them of their property and tortured other family members. The accused was sentenced to death after the trial by the session court and his conviction was upheld even by the Supreme Court. He said the convicted person was released from jail after 18 years but he is still hurling threats at him, and his property, worth millions of rupees, is still in his illegal occupation. He claimed that he filed applications with police, oversees commission, and even filed law suits in courts but till date he was unable to get possession of his property. He appealed to the high-ups to protect his investment and property in Pakistan.