Notices served on more than 100 officials on minister’s order

LAHORE: On the instructions of the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir, warning notices were issued to more than 100 officers and officials of Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab for absenteeism and late coming to office.
The minister took strict notice of the absence of officers and officials during his visit of DGPR office and directed the DGPR to issue a warning to the officers and officials who are absent from the office without permission or come late to the office. He also directed to make it mandatory for all the employees to mark biometric attendance on daily basis. Taking action on his direction, the Director Admin issued warning notices to more than 100 officials.
