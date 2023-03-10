PPP starts receiving applications for election tickets

LAHORE: President PPP Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed Khan has said the party had received more than 150 applications for election tickets. In a statement, Rana Farooq Saeed Khan said party had started the process of receiving applications for 202 general seats of Punjab Assembly. He said the aspirants could submit their applications till March 12. He also directed all the ticket holders to file their nomination papers by March 14 in the Election Commission.