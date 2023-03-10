PPP starts receiving applications for election tickets

LAHORE: President PPP Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed Khan has said the party had received more than 150 applications for election tickets. In a statement, Rana Farooq Saeed Khan said party had started the process of receiving applications for 202 general seats of Punjab Assembly. He said the aspirants could submit their applications till March 12. He also directed all the ticket holders to file their nomination papers by March 14 in the Election Commission.
LAHORE: On the orders of Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Director General Sohail Zafar Chattha, Assistant...
LAHORE: Punjab University's Department of Digital Media in collaboration with National Press Trust organised a short...
LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar on ‘Kitab Dosti’ laid emphasis on the revival of book reading culture in society.The...
LAHORE: The Little Art and The Tinkers’ Collective have announced the second edition of Makers’ Mela tomorrow at...
LAHORE: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center commemorated World Kidney Day by organising a walk to...
LAHORE: Women home-based workers celebrated the approval of long-awaited Punjab HBWs Act 2023.Many events were held in...