Major reshuffle in LDA reversed

LAHORE: Just after a day, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) cancelled the orders of a major reshuffle in its Town Planning wing here on Thursday.

Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Town Planner (CTP) on March 7, 2023, reshuffled almost all deputy directors and assistant directors of TP Wing and claimed that the change would bring a positive impact on LDA TP wing’s work.

However, on March 9, 2023, the CTP cancelled his earlier orders of major reshuffling in the TP wing. The new order stated “the office order vide bearing No LDA/CTP/PS/511 dated 07.03.2023 is hereby withdrawn, with immediate effect. The officers/officials shall continue performing their duties as per previous orders/assignments.” The immediate reversal of the major reshuffle raised many eyebrows and many officers of other wings of the LDA were seen discussing and gossiping about it. Meanwhile, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa who was also having the Acting charge of LDA Director General, paid a surprise visit to LDA One Window Cell and reviewed the facilities available at One Window. Muhammad Ali Randhawa issued orders on the spot to solve the problems of the citizens and said that the orders issued for the convenience of the citizens should be implemented immediately.

A senior citizen counter should be set up in One Window Cell within 24 hours, which will work for specific persons, he directed. The staff appointed to guide and help the citizens in One Window Cell should use special cards, he said, adding the cameras should be activated immediately and the staff attendance should be biometric. The LDA acting DG also ordered the administrative wing to ensure and implement the office timing of the LDA staff.

On this occasion, Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG also held a meeting with LDA officers and gave instructions to the officers that LDA's hallmark was “timely completion of projects,” and there should be no compromise on this.

Work should be started on providing services and facilities at doorstep for the citizens, he said and ordered that LDA IT wing should develop smart and digital information mechanism for the convenience of the general public. Randhawa said that field officers and engineers should go and work in the field instead of sitting in the office.

He said that sudden visits would be made to the ongoing development works and there would be no compromise on the speed and quality of the works.