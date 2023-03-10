Spain confirms three dead in mine collapse

SURIA, Spain: Three people trapped deep inside a Spanish potash mine when a gallery collapsed earlier on Thursday have died, Catalan leader Pere Aragones said.
“Unfortunately, we can confirm the death of three young people who were working in the mine,” he told reporters outside Cabanasses mine in Suria, 75-km northwest of Barcelona. Rescuers had recovered and identified the bodies of three people who were “around 30 years old”, Aragones said, sending his deepest condolences to their families and colleagues.
Rescuers said the trio had been trapped “at a depth of about 900 metres” after one of the galleries collapsed just before 9:00 am (0800 GMT).
BANGKOK: Nearly 200,000 people in Thailand have been admitted to hospital because of air pollution this week,...
SEOUL: North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile on Thursday, Seoul´s military said, Pyongyang´s latest show...
ASTANA, Kazakhstan: A Kazakhstan court sentenced a former defence minister to 12 years in jail for his handling of...
LONDON: Britain said on Thursday that it was mulling an easing in visa access to help address labour shortages, which...
ISTANBUL: Turkiye´s top court on Thursday restored the funding of a pro-Kurdish party that has emerged as a kingmaker...
MEXICO CITY: Mexico´s president on Thursday ruled out allowing foreign soldiers into the country to fight drug...