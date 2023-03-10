Spain confirms three dead in mine collapse

SURIA, Spain: Three people trapped deep inside a Spanish potash mine when a gallery collapsed earlier on Thursday have died, Catalan leader Pere Aragones said.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm the death of three young people who were working in the mine,” he told reporters outside Cabanasses mine in Suria, 75-km northwest of Barcelona. Rescuers had recovered and identified the bodies of three people who were “around 30 years old”, Aragones said, sending his deepest condolences to their families and colleagues.

Rescuers said the trio had been trapped “at a depth of about 900 metres” after one of the galleries collapsed just before 9:00 am (0800 GMT).