Kazakh ex-defence minister gets 12 years over riots

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: A Kazakhstan court sentenced a former defence minister to 12 years in jail for his handling of deadly riots in 2022, the Central Asian country´s official news agency said on Thursday.

Murat Bektanov was defence minister when nationwide protests against fuel prices erupted in January last year. They were brutally crushed and 238 people died, according to the official toll.

Bektanov was arrested in February 2022 and investigated for alleged dereliction of duty during what was the worst violence in the former Soviet republic´s history. Kazinform news agency reported that a court martial in February had convicted Bektanov of abuse of power in a combat situation. In January, the advocate general had accused Bektanov of not doing enough to shield Almaty, the country´s largest city, its economic centre and the epicentre of the violence.