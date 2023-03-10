Scientists crack genetic code to understand ADHD

BEERSHEBA, Israel: Israeli scientists have cracked code to better understand the genetic causes of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), reports foreign media.

This new study was carried out by researchers from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Soroka-University Medical Centre and was published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Nature Communications.

ADHD is one of the most common neurological disorders that usually first show up during childhood. This disorder in particular is characterized by inattention, hyperactivity, impulsivity and difficulty focusing. But what causes it? It is obvious that there is a genetic predisposition to it.

But how exactly does it work? Which genes are affected?According to the new study, that gene may just be CDH2, should that gene mutate.CDH2 is a gene that encodes N-cadherin, which is responsible for helping in brain synapse activity and formation. A mutation in CDH2, however, alters this activity.

This, in turn, impacts molecular pathways and dopamine levels in two specific brain structures: the ventral midbrain and the prefrontal cortex, both of which are involved in ADHD. The implications of this finding could help pave the way for further understanding how ADHD works, and how it can be treated and managed.