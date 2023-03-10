Trump to publish letters from the rich and famous

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump is to release a collection of 150 letters from some of the biggest public figures in modern history, including Richard Nixon, Kim Jong Un and Oprah Winfrey, his publisher said on Thursday.

“Letters to Trump” captures “incredible, and oftentimes private” correspondence between the former US president and world leaders, media personalities, athletes and captains of industry, according to Winning Team Publishing.

Due for release next month, the book spans four decades of correspondence, revealing that Winfrey told the now-76-year-old Republican leader back in 2000: “Too bad we´re not running for office. What a team!”

The TV mogul had written to Trump -- who is running to be the next president -- after he sent her an excerpt from his book “The America We Deserve,” in which he said she would be his ideal vice president.

Winfrey, 69, reportedly tells Trump his comments made her “a little weepy,” according to US politics website Axios. “It´s one thing to try and live a life of integrity -- still another to have people like yourself notice,” she reportedly gushes.