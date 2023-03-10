Six Pak players in Qatar Junior Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s six squash players are participating in Qatar Junior Open that is to be held in Doha from March 12-16.
According to the draws, M Mamoon got bye in the first round in the under-13 category in this AJSS Silver Event.
In the under-15 category, Saad bin Muhammad is to face Abdul Aziz Banian from Qatar and Ibrahim Zeb is up against Jabr Al-Nauimi from Egypt in the first round.
In the under-17 category, Shayan Ali got bye in the first round.
