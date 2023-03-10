Adjustments made in Pak-Afghan series

RAWALPINDI: Adjustments have been made in Pakistan-Afghanistan's three-match T20 series scheduled for Sharjah later this month.

Due to the non-availability of Hawk-eye technology on March 29, the matches will now be played on March 24, 26, and 27 instead of March 25, 27, 29.

The final of the PSL 8 will be played on March 19 after which Pakistan national team will travel to Sharjah on March 23 to play the three-match series.